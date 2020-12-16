Fayetteville police respond to suspicious vehicle report, find body in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle Wednesday found a person dead in the car, a news release said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death, Fayetteville police said.

Officers responded to the reports along the 1300 block of Jacob Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a person deceased in the vehicle that people had reported as suspicious, the release said.

The victim’s identity was not released. Cause of death will be determined by the North Carolina Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell at 910-336-5853, or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.