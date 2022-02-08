Fayetteville police say 2 may have info on 15-year-old’s killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have released the names of two people detectives would like to speak with about the killing of a 15-year-old in November 2021.

The victim was identified by this mother as XaeVion “Xae” Thorton.

On Nov. 29, Thorton was at the Glenreilly Village Shopping Center on South Reily Road around 8 p.m. when someone shot him in the chest.

Fayetteville police said responding officers attempted life-saving measures but it wasn’t enough and that Thornton died at the scene. Police said that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.

Thorton’s mother, Angela Canada, said her son was at the shopping center with friends when he was killed.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville police said they would like to speak with two men who may have information on the shooting – police said neither have been charged with a crime and are only believed to have information regarding the investigation.

Dywoun Ford and “KD” (FPD)

Police are looking for Dywoun Ford, 20, who was also shot the night of Thorton’s killing. He was taken to the hospital where he was later released.

“Detectives have attempted to make contact with Ford several times since being released from medical care and have been unable to do so,” Fayetteville police said.

Detectives are asking for help locating a second man who goes by “KD.”

“KD’s” real name is not known and detectives have reason to believe he has information regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.