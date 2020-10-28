Fayetteville police say no abduction took place after receiving report from witness

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– After detectives found a man and a woman who were involved in a possible abduction, it was determined no abduction took place, Fayetteville police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 5:20 p.m., police got a call from a witness who stated they believed a man was trying to get a woman into his vehicle.

When she refused, he assaulted her and put her in the back of the car against her will, a release from police said on Tuesday.

Detectives with Fayetteville police located and talked with a man and a woman who were involved in the possible abduction.

Detectives said it was determined that there was no abduction and the people involved in the disturbance knew each other.

No charges have been filed in the case.