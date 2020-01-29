Fayetteville police say social media can complicate cases after Facebook post shows car with busted window

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Facebook post showing a car with a busted window is getting hundreds of shares and comments, but Fayetteville police say the information contained in the post has not been confirmed.

The post says the driver was terrified and reached out for help after something hit her car window this morning along Raeford Road.

People are speculating that someone shot a BB gun at the car, but Fayetteville police say there’s no way to tell for sure right now what happened.

They say it could have been from a rock or another object. The victim has not made a police report.

“We do appreciate when people call, we want people to call and report suspicious activity, but not everything that’s put out on Facebook is necessarily true,” said Sgt. Jeremy Glass.

Fayetteville police say they haven’t had any other reports of a BB gun being fired at drivers in this area.