Fayetteville police search for suspect after girl escapes abduction

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl escaped an attempted abduction, a news release said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Rosemary Drive just after 4:45 p.m. Thursday. According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect knocked on the door of the girl’s residence. When the girl answered, the suspect said he knew her mother, who was upstairs at the time, and asked to come inside, police said.

When the child tried to close the door, the suspect grabbed her arm and pulled her outside. She was ultimately able to get away from the suspect and run to a nearby store to call for help, police said.

The girl was unharmed.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old. He had short hair with lines cut into his hair and a full beard. He was wearing a black shirt with the letters “BLM” on the front, and white jeans with a gold belt, police said.

The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a small black car that was headed inbound on Murchison Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bullard at 910-703-1948 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.