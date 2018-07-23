Dad charged after baby and mom kidnapped, Fayetteville police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Serenity McLean [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alyssa Hammonds [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Delano McLean [ + - ] Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A mother and child reported abducted from a Fayetteville home Sunday morning have been found safe, according to Fayetteville police.

Alyssa Hammonds, 19, and her 3-month-old daughter, Serenity McLean, were located several hours after being reported taken from their home on Camelot Drive.

Delano McLean, 18, the father of the child, was also located. Police said McLean forced his way into Hammonds home through a window.

McLean and Hammonds had been in a relationship prior to the incident.

McLean of the 6400 block of Brookshire Street was arrested and charged, police said Sunday night.

McLean was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, breaking and entering to terrorize, and violation of a domestic violence protection order, police said.

McLean is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.