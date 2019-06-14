Woman with gun sought after robbery attempt in Fayetteville

Cumberland County News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police asks for the public’s help in locating a woman in connection with the attempted robbery of a Family Dollar department store that occurred Friday.

According to a release from Fayetteville police, officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar located along the 100 block of S. Reilly Road around 11:05 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a female suspect, described as between 30-35 years old, wearing black clothing, a short black wig and gold-rimmed sunglassed entered the business and attempted to purchase items.

Police say she then left the business after the transaction declined and re-entered minutes later, this time with a silver handgun.

The woman demanded the register and safe be opened. The clerk refused to open either and the woman left the store in an unknown direction, police say.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this woman, police ask that you contact them at 910-703-1948, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss