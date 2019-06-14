Woman with gun sought after robbery attempt in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police asks for the public’s help in locating a woman in connection with the attempted robbery of a Family Dollar department store that occurred Friday.

According to a release from Fayetteville police, officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar located along the 100 block of S. Reilly Road around 11:05 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a female suspect, described as between 30-35 years old, wearing black clothing, a short black wig and gold-rimmed sunglassed entered the business and attempted to purchase items.

Police say she then left the business after the transaction declined and re-entered minutes later, this time with a silver handgun.

The woman demanded the register and safe be opened. The clerk refused to open either and the woman left the store in an unknown direction, police say.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this woman, police ask that you contact them at 910-703-1948, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).