FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding the family of a deceased couple.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Homicide Unit are trying to locate the family of 73-year-old Gregg Melvin and 82-year-old Roslyn Mazzilli.

At this time, their deaths do not appear to be suspicious, police said.

Police urge anyone with information on the family of the two to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565.