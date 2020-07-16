Fayetteville police searching for group riding unregistered motorcycles, ATVs

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people that were riding around on unregistered motorcycles and ATVs.

Police said they received multiple calls regarding the group riding around the Market House on July 11.

Through investigation, police said multiple people have been identified and there are charges pending against them, but officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the remaining offenders.

Police said in a release that people operating ATVs on public streets is an ongoing problem throughout the city.

Police ask that if you have any information on the identity or the location of the people involved, please call Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).