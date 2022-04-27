FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has located, spoken to and cleared a man in a hotel homicide on Sunday.

Damon Javone Ward, 28, was wanted for questioning following a shooting at the Coliseum Inn located in the 2500 block of Gillespie Street in Fayetteville on Sunday.

The shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Donald Charles Owens III.

The police department did not say what caused Ward to be wanted for questioning or why he was cleared on Wednesday.

Still, 41-year-old Joseph Michael Byrd Jr. is still wanted for the same incident.

Ashley Anderson and Joedy McCreary contributed to this article.