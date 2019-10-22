Missing elderly Fayetteville man located in Ohio, police say

UPDATE:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say an 86-year-old man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been located in Ohio after last being seen in Fayetteville on Sunday.

Donald Budd is no longer considered missing.

PREVIOUS:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly Fayetteville man is missing and Fayetteville police are hoping the public can help find him.

A Silver Alert was issued on Monday night for 86-year-old Donald Budd. According to police, Budd was last seen on Oct. 20 along the 2100-block of Quailridge Drive.

He was reported missing on Monday.

Police say the man “is believed to have a cognitive impairment that may require medication.”

Budd is described as a white male who is 5 foot 8, weighs 220 pounds and has hazel eyes.

He is believed to be driving a 1998 Ford Taurus with North Carolina license tag FLR-2712. Police said it’s possible he’s headed to Ohio.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Donald L. Budd, they are asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1802 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

