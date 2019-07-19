Fayetteville police searching for missing mom and 4-year-old daughter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a mother and her daughter went missing on July 8 and requests the public’s help in locating the pair.

According to a release from police, the mom and the child are not in danger. Police believe the pair left on their own and might possibly wanted to be gone.

Family members advised police that they are worried and wanted authorities to find them.

Police say Carmen Lowe, 23, and her 4-year-old daughter Aubriana Recinos was reported missing Monday. Authorities have not specified where they vanished.

Lowe is described as standing 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. Authorities have not provided a description of her daughter, but a photo provided by police shows the child in a pink jacket, white pants, and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

