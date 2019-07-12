Fayetteville police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in June murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help finding a man charged with a June 26 murder, according to a Friday news release.

Marcus A. Guion, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, and felony conspiracy. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

“Detectives are encouraging Guion to surrender peacefully to authorities,” the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Michael S. Beale, 48, was found shot along the 2100 block of Henry Street at approximately 11:33 p.m. on June 26. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries, an earlier release said.

“It does not appear to have been a random act of violence,” police said. The investigation is ongoing.

