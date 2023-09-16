Stacy Mccrowie in a photo from Fayetteville Police Department.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for help finding a boy who vanished from a playground Friday night.

Stacy Mccrowie, an 11-year-old boy, was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday at the playground at Hyde Place, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said Stacy Mccrowie is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has dark hair, brown eyes and a small build.

Hyde Place is the location of Colony Place Apartments, just off Enterprise Avenue.

Police said Stacy was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Bart Simpson on it, black jogging pants and black Nike shoes.

Officers said anyone with information about Stacy’s location should contact Detective D. Edmonds at 910-676-1538.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477).