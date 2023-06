FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department Robbery Unit are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a Thursday armed robbery at a motel.

Around 5:14 a.m., officers responded to the Days Inn in the 1700 block of Skibo Road for a business robbery that had just happened. Two unknown males entered the business armed and demanded money.

The individuals are described as between the ages of 18 and 25, and between 5’10” and 6 feet in height.