FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged with forcible sex offense, attempted rape, and kidnapping, Fayetteville police said Wednesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, officers responded to the 2000 block of Skibo Road to a report of a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female who told them she had been robbed and sexually assaulted by a male she met online, police said. The female provided a description of the suspect.

With the use of police databases, detectives were able to identify the suspect to be 28-year-old Kevin Leondre Elliott Jr.

Elliott Jr. is charged with the following:

First-Degree Forcible Sex Offense,

Attempted First-Degree Forcible Rape,

First-Degree Kidnapping,

Assault by Strangulation,

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon,

Obtaining Property by False Pretense,

Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and

Assault on a Female.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on offenses committed by Elliott to come forward.

Elliot is in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.

If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached by phone at (910) 485-7273.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the Free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.