FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Fayetteville are seeking relatives of a man who recently died.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center officials are trying to get help from the public to locate the next of kin of the 60-year-old man, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

James G. Smith passed away at a nursing home on Sept. 20, the news release said.

Police said detectives are assisting Cape Fear Valley staff in locating Smith’s relatives.

Police said anyone with information about Smith’s relatives or next of kin should contact the Vital Statistics Office at (910)-615-5584.

No other information was released.