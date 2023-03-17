FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has put out a public plea asking for help in an unresolved 2021 homicide.

Mario Boone, who is said to have been found dead lying in a secluded wooded area off Fayetteville’s Vogel Drive on March 12, 2021, has Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit asking anyone with information to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 again on Friday.

CBS 17 directly reached out to Fayetteville’s Police Department asking if new information developed causing the unit to ask for help two years later. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said, “We are just asking for help and a renewal push.”

Additionally, CBS 17 previously reported that Fayetteville police developed multiple people of interest, as well as Boone’s vehicle.

However, those people have since been cleared.

The most updated photos of a person of interest include:

Fayetteville Police Department

Boone died of gunshot wounds, police previously said.