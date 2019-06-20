Fayetteville police seeking murder suspect, say he is armed and dangerous

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for a man suspected of first-degree murder. They also warned that he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

A tweet from the Fayetteville Police Department said Maurice Terrell General is wanted in connection with the killing of Linwood Johnson Jr., which happened June 14 along the 200 block of Cumberland Street.

Police also said not to approach General.

General was last seen operating a dark Nissan 370Z convertible with West Virginia plates 54D900.

Anyone with information can call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

