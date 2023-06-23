FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to a homicide investigation.

44-year-old Jeremy Mercer was killed during an incident at the Extended Stay America Hotel in the 400 block of Owen Drive around June 10, police say. His body was discovered on the evening of June 15 by officers who were called for a suspicious death.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who was staying at the hotel at that time or may have had contact with Mercer to come forward.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.