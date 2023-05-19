FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is still seeking help from the public in identifying two men who may have information about a deadly shooting at a Travel Lodge Hotel back in August.

On Aug. 3, 2022, around 3:15 a.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to reports of a fatal shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found two young men, Jayquan Blandshaw, 22, and Markus Samples, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds. Samples died as a result of his injuries while Blandshaw was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Officers believe that the men depicted in the video have pertinent information involving the homicide, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals.

If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, please contact Det. M. Waters at (910) 635-4973 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).