FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police installed dozens of license plate reader cameras at strategic locations in November.

The LPR cameras work by scanning license plates and vehicles that then run them through a database. After that, an alert is sent to patrol officers if it’s a vehicle they have been looking for.

“(They have been doing) Excellent work. You know it definitely has produced recovery of stolen vehicles, missing people, even homicide suspects,” Major Robert Ramirez with the Fayetteville Police Department said. You know a lot of good information in real-time.”

Since the inception of the LPR cameras in Nov. 2021, the Fayetteville Police Department has achieved numerous successes for arrests related to homicides, robberies and thefts utilizing the equipment. The following is a breakdown of the department’s successes thus far:

Conducted 72 felony arrests;

Conducted 47 misdemeanor arrests;

Recovered 32 stolen motor vehicles;

Seized 3 firearms (1 of which was stolen);

Recovered 6 stolen license plates;

Arrested 1 subject that was fleeing to elude;

Generated 23 investigative leads for ongoing cases.

Fayetteville said it plans to install more of these cameras across the city later this fall.

“It’s definitely a force multiplier because it puts eyes where we don’t have the actual officers at,” Major Ramirez said.

But, this equipment is expensive.

The cost for just two cameras and the system is around $30,000.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has laid out five principles law enforcement agencies should adhere to when it comes to license plate trackers.