FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For months Fayetteville Police Department has been organizing a car club initiative and task force.

Officers want to pump the brakes on illegal street racing. They launched the initiative during Dogwood Festival weekend after chatter on social media about plans by car clubs to take over city streets in more than 10 locations in Fayetteville.

The groups included soldiers currently stationed at Fort Bragg.

“It’s a life and death situation,” said Fayetteville Assistant Chief Robert Ramirez.

Car and motorcycle clubs are meeting up near busy intersections at gas stations. Then they are racing, peeling off, street racing, and even playing with fire.

“Rings of fire — I mean literally (they) take some kind of flammable chemical be that gasoline and set that on fire and do spin-offs on it,” Ramirez said.

Over the weekend Fayetteville Police shut down groups gathered at several locations. The operation led to 97 citations and some warnings.

“These individuals are so careless that they don’t care. Mean they pride themselves in their behavior and they want to be known,” the assistant chief said.

This new Fayetteville Police Department taskforce is a partnership with multiple agencies including the Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and United States Army Criminal Investigative Division. The task force will tackle these issues with undercover officers, license plate readers, city cameras, and other technology.

“We just gather a lot of intel, just come get you one at a time when you’re at work, you’re at home, or you’re peacefully gathering with your family. That’s when we will come get you, your car, and yourself,” Ramirez said.

Depending on the charges, those involved could face prison time and vehicles could be confiscated.

“There are a lot of good people trying to do the right thing, being prideful with what they have, there are a couple people in there that don’t care,” Ramirez said.