FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a significant rise in vehicle thefts recently, the Fayetteville Police Department is partnering with local Hyundai and Kia dealerships to provide vital software updates to cars of certain years and models.

Police say this partnership is an effort to prevent thefts, which have targeted Hyundai and Kia vehicles with traditional “turn-key” ignitions, as the offenders exploit a software issue in 2011-2022 vehicles. This issue allows the vehicles to be started without a key.

These free software updates are designed to prevent these vehicles from being stolen using this method, police said.

Hyundai and Kia owners impacted by this issue can receive this software update if they bring their vehicle to Manna Church at 5117 Cliffdale Road on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The event will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to contact their dealership to schedule a maintenance appointment.