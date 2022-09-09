FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday.

The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local Ministries at 2503 Murchison Road.

People who turn in handguns will receive $100, those with rifles or shotguns will receive $150, and people with assault weapons will receive $200.

In order to receive payment Fayetteville police are asking gun owners to:

Place the unloaded gun inside your vehicle before leaving your home. Guns must be brought to the site unloaded.

Approach the church by way of Murchison Road.

Please remain in your vehicle at all times. An officer will remove the gun. (If you cannot remotely open the trunk or rear hatch from the driver’s seat, you will hand the officer the key.)

Leave a mark indicating that you are surrendering your weapon(s) to the Fayetteville Police Department in order to receive compensation.

Do not touch any weapons.

Both Raleigh and Durham police hosted similar gun buyback events.

All guns except BB or pellet guns will be accepted — for a maximum of $600.