FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man.

David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information on the next of kin is asked to contact Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics at (910) 615-5584.