FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced on Wednesday that its “Most Wanted” list has been updated.

Fayetteville police initially released the original list in Nov. 2022 that included 10 suspects. Since then, police have added and removed suspects from the list.

In no particular order, the list is as follows:

Reginald Ray Townsend Jr. is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, second-degree kidnapping and possession of stolen goods;

Gregory McNeil is wanted for cutting an ankle monitor in violation of an assault on a female and failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a felon;

Walker Johnson IV is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon;

Deven McClain is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats;

Kairon Whittington is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm;

Rayshawn Rouse is wanted for robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted common law robbery;

Christopher Hunter is wanted for failure to appear for flee to elude, financial card fraud, felony conspiracy, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resist/delay/obstruct, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and conspire to traffic opium/heroin;

Lacey Antonie Simpkins is wanted for three counts of common law robbery;

Jquan Rashod Fitzgerald is wanted for interfering with electronic monitoring for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious injury.

From top to bottom: Jquan Fitzgerald, Lacie Simpkins, Gregory McNeil (middle), Christopher Hunter, Rayshawn Rouse, Kairon Whittington, Deven McClain, Walker Johnson and Reginald Johnson. (Fayetteville Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477. The “P3 Tips” app can also be downloaded on your mobile device. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.