FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is urging community members to be aware of their surroundings during the evenings after a series of ATM robberies.

Police said that in the past 30 days, the department has received three reports of personal robberies at ATMs. The incidents took place in the area of Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville during the evenings.

Officers said in each case, the suspect is a man and is wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head, dark pants, dark shoes and a dark mask. Police also describe him as “having a slender build,” between 5-feet-10 and 6 feet. The suspect shows a handgun to the victims while demanding money.

The Fayetteville Police Department reminds everyone to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings while at an ATM. If you see anyone who makes you nervous, leave the area immediately and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Anyone who believes they have information about these robberies are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or Detective B. Pleze at 910-433-1876. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.