FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been a month since the Fayetteville Police Department launched ShotSpotter. The city purchased the $200,000 gun detection system as a tool to reduce crime.

So far this year, the number of murders in Fayetteville has surpassed 2022. FPD is hoping the use of technology like ShotSpotter will help.

“It’s not the one defining tool. It’s just one of many the city uses,” Loren Bymer, spokesperson for City of Fayetteville said.

There are sound sensors in three areas across Fayetteville, with crime issues. The sensors triangulate potential gunshot sounds. It alerts ShotSpotter and a representative sends a notification to police.

“And we report to all of those incidents and make sure we address the accordingly,” Bymer said.

Within the past 30 days, the Fayetteville Police Department has received notifications about 58 gunshot incidents. Bymer said the gun detection system has reduced response times for officers and even led to arrests.

“So, ShotSpotter has worked pretty well up to this point,” Bymer said.

City leaders plan to evaluate the software after a year, to determine if they will keep it or not. Meanwhile, the City of Fayetteville plans to build an online ShotSpotter dashboard, so the public can see the areas where there are gunshots notifications.