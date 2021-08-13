Fayetteville police warn of trend of sexual assaults near apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for the public to be aware of a trend of similar sexual assaults in the area of an apartment complex off Bingham Drive.

The most recent assault occurred Aug. 9 in the area of Stone Carriage Circle located within the Stone Ridge Apartment complex, police said.

The victim was walking to her car when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks, and began masturbating, police said.

There have been five similar assaults to occur in that area over the last year, police said.

The suspect stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen with short afro-style hair and wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Santana Frischbier with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) at (910) 366-7687 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).