Fayetteville police warning community after recent string of shootings, carjackings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say four people have been shot and three cars stolen during a string of recent crime across the area.

They think these crimes are related because of the similar methods used and the shell casings found at the scenes.

They have two suspects in custody and are looking for others.

“We do believe these victims are all random,” said Maj. Robert Spatorico with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The first car theft and shooting happened Oct. 27 around 9:30 p.m. in an apartment complex parking lot on Dornoch Drive.

Police say the woman complied with two suspects’ demands, but she was still shot in the leg and her car was stolen.

The next car theft and shooting happened two days later around 8 p.m. on Regency Drive.

Police say the victim also complied with demands, but was shot several times.

“Not only are they being robbed, they are being compliant, but they’re still being shot,” Spatorico said.

Halloween night around 8:30 p.m. police say a woman was robbed and shot by two suspects at a vacant home on Melbourne Drive.

Police say they stole her car, but it was recovered after a crash.

On Nov. 1, a soldier told us he was in his truck on Post Oak Drive when someone opened the door and shot him in the face.

While on scene investigating that shooting, police located the stolen car from Regency Drive.

Tuesday night on Atmore Drive, police say a pizza delivery driver was in his car when two suspects tried breaking in.

When they couldn’t open the door, police say they shot at the car.

The driver was not hit.

“We want the community to one stay vigilant that’s the most important thing,” Chief Gina V. Hawkins said. “Be aware of everything around you no matter where you go.”

Police say no one was killed in the shootings.

They also say another shooting happened Monday night when someone shot into a police car near Gola Drive and Primrose Drive.

An officer was inside but not injured.