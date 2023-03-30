FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department invited the community into its headquarters Thursday evening for a two-hour open house event.

During the open house, the public got a chance to see some of the department’s crime-solving tools, the different divisions within the building, and even met some of the top brass including newly appointed Chief Kem Braden.

Sergeant Alpha Caldwell is one of the Public Information Officers for Fayetteville police. She said this is the first time in her 17 years of working for the department that there has been an open house event. She said Thursday’s event represented an important way for police and the community to get to know each other.

“Building that rapport with citizens that are coming in, knowing who our people are and it’s not because we are on a call, and it’s not because we are responding to something bad. But it’s like, ‘Hey come in. You’re welcome here,’” Sgt Caldwell said.

The department plans to have another open house event at its Cross Creek police substation on April 12 and Central substation on April 25.