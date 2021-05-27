Fayetteville police: Woman, teen boy arrested for murdering man during attempted robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A teen boy and woman were arrested for murder after a man was shot and killed in Fayetteville in April during an attempted robbery, police said Thursday.

Around 2 a.m. on April 17, police responded to a report of a shooting along the 2000 block of Osceola Drive. Police said the suspects shot 40-year-old Eric Robinson while trying to rob him. Robinson died at the hospital.

Tyliek Saheem Gillespie, 16, and Laticia Ramon Brown, 28, were both charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. Both were taken into custody by police and United States Marshals and are being held without bond.

Fayetteville police said in a news release Gillespie has previously been tried and convicted as an adult in an unrelated case. He will continue to be treated as an adult.

Police said the suspects knew the victim.

Tyliek Gillespie. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Laticia Brown. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

“This investigation is still open with additional suspects being developed,” the release said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at 910-824-9539 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.