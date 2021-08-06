Fayetteville power company truck slams into church, takes down power lines, police say

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos provided by Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A worker with the Fayetteville Public Works Commission made more work for themselves after crashing into a church and taking down power lines Friday morning, according to police.

Fayetteville police officers responded to the 800-block of Person Street in reference to a crash where a Fayetteville PWC truck slammed into a power pole and continued into a church.

Photos provided by the Fayetteville Police Department show a Fayetteville PWC truck partially inside of King Street Church of God with a power pole and power lines down on top of the vehicle. The church appeared to suffer massive damage in the crash.

Police said that the power pole was snapped in half and power lines are down in the roadway.

PWC is at the scene and is working to replace the pole and remove the power lines from the road, according to authorities.

Police have closed Person Street between Eastern Boulevard and Broad Street while crews work to replace the pole.

Officials said they expect the road to reopen around 11:30 a.m. and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar