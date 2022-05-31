FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A few new resources, including classes and workshops, can be accessed by Fayetteville residents looking for help to ease the homebuying process.

Classes of the enhanced First Time Homebuyer Workshop program are held on the fourth Saturday of each month, the next being on June 25. These resources are provided as a partnership between the City of Fayetteville and Kingdom Community Development Corporation staff.

Empowering families and securing mortgages

In a press release, the City of Fayetteville said the program is designed to “act as a gateway opportunity for individuals and families actively seeking to purchase a home and secure approval for a mortgage.”

The free workshops, which will be in person for the first time since 2020, will primarily focus on supporting and empowering low-to-moderate income families as they seek out housing opportunities and economic stability in neighborhoods across Fayetteville.

“After a long hiatus from in-person workshops due to COVID-19, we are excited to again partner with the City of Fayetteville to launch our first in-person workshop since 2020,” Kingdom CDC Executive Director Carl Manning said. “This and other future workshops are free, so now is the time to come and learn about the City’s newly revised down payment assistance program and how Kingdom CDC can help you become a homeowner.”

Down payment assistance

As part of the new programming, down payment assistance may also provide up to $20,000 for eligible residents purchasing their first home.

Eligibility is determined by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Area Median income limits. A family of four is eligible if the household gross income does not exceed $53,300 annually.

The first step to accessing the down payment program is to attend the new Homebuyer Workshop. Interested individuals can learn more about the workshop schedule and programs online or by calling Economic and Community Development at 910-433-1590.