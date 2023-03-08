FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Public Works Commission unanimously voted Wednesday morning to increase electricity, water and sewer service rates.

The panel voted 4-0 for the rate hike which was needed because of inflation, said Carolyn Justice-Hinson with communications at Fayetteville Public Works Commission.

“The financial pressures, the economy, the supply chain, projects that are going to keep our services reliable and safe, that’s what’s driving this,” she said.

The rate increase goes into effect in May.