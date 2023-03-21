FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New data from the Hartford Junior Fire Marshal 2023 Index ranks Raleigh and Fayetteville as cities at higher risk of house fires.

While Raleigh ranked as 33rd, Fayetteville scored 53rd out of 150 U.S. cities.

“It’s not a list you want to be on,” said TJ McLamb, City of Fayetteville Fire Marshal.

According to the Hartford, most house fires happen between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. But also, during the summer months.

Some of the top causes of fires in Fayetteville last year were charging devices overnight, cooking, and falling asleep with candles lit.

The study also shows less than half of the homes in Fayetteville have working smoke detectors.

“We install over a thousand on an annual basis and we continue to do so until we drive that number down,” McLamb said.

The Hartford is donating a total of $1.5 million to fire departments in all 150 cities. The Fayetteville Fire Department will receive $10,000 to assist with fire safety education.

“Looking at ways to get the message out through social media. But what are some of the things we haven’t thought about, money may help us to reach those folks,” McLamb said.

Modesto, California followed by Shreveport, Louisiana topped the list with the highest risk for home fires.