Fayetteville ranks among top 15 U.S. cities for STD cases, report finds

A recent report says Fayetteville ranks No. 12 among the top 100 U.S. cities with the highest rate of sexually transmitted diseases.

The study was published by Innerbody.com, a website that provides medical testing and wellness information, and the rankings were based on October 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Innerbody.com.

For its “Top 100 Rankings,” the website chose to only include city metro areas with an estimated population of 150,000 or more, and took into account CDC data on HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The study reported that Fayetteville has 1,559 STD cases per 100,000 population.

That breaks down to 3,646 chlamydia cases, 1,486 gonorrhea cases and 49 syphilis cases among 332,330 metro-area residents, according to Innerbody.com. HIV cases were listed as “N/A”.

