Fayetteville rapper invites public to appear in his new music video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville rapper Morray invited the community to star in his latest music video shot at Westover Recreation Center Friday.

“You always come back to where home is,” Morray said. “When you keep it home and you keep it with the people who are your family, it never messes up.”

The family friendly event also included free food and activities for children.

“They get to eat, play, hear music, they’re having a good time and they actually get to be in the video,” said Brianna Baker.

“The environment is good, the sun is out, the weather is great,” said Quavas Hart.

Fayetteville-based company The Ville Productions shot the video, along with help from freelancers like Hart.

“Keeps all the stuff in-house and it shows the talent that comes out of this area,” Hart said.

The team also partnered with a non-profit group that helps homeless veterans called Southern CC Inc.

“Thank you for your service and I’m glad I’m doing it here,” Morray said. “I’ve got so much support for the veterans.”

The latest video shoot comes after Morray’s success with his song “Quicksand,” which has more than 36 million views on YouTube.