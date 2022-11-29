FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Regional Airport will host a public unveiling event highlighting new updates from Terminal Renovations Phase II.

The event is open to the public and will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 in the upstairs of the main terminal at 400 Airport Road.

Renovations include expansion of the facility, a new terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, and reconstruction of the rental parking lot, according to a news release from the airport.

In addition, there will be Concourse B upgrades, new airline offices and counter spaces, new escalators and elevators, upgraded baggage-claim wings, and new administrative offices.

“The infrastructure improvements we’ve made at the Fayetteville Regional Airport provide for an even better airport experience from the parking lots to the airline boarding doors. These include improved circulation within the building, improved safety and sTSA screening enhancements, ADA upgrades, and an upgraded restaurant and USO areas,” said Dr. Toney Coleman, Airport Director. “We aim to keep FAY the choice for regional travel and know an exceptional resident experience in both services and facilities makes a difference.”

The more than $37 million budgeted in safety, security and experience-focused renovations was made possible through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, State of North Carolina, and Airport Fund Balance. No tax-based General Fund Dollars were used to fund the project, the release stated.