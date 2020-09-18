Fayetteville remaining prepared despite Sally’s heavy remnants skipping over the city

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County is now in the clear after bracing to be hit by Thursday’s storm.

Fayetteville city crews placed barricades and signs around the city in flood-prone areas to prepare for any remnants of Hurricane Sally.

“We literally sometimes can’t get barricades of up in time before the water’s gone,” said emergency management coordinator Scott Bullard.

Crews inspected and cleaned culverts, and filled fuel tanks ahead of the rain. Bullard said the storm didn’t call for extra staffing.

“I think if the situation had been different and Hurricane Sally had been threatening our coast, certainly, we’d increase some of our staff and our resources.”

They still had resources ready though, as he said any risk of flooding should be taken seriously.

“We’ve had our flooding experiences here with Hurricane Matthew, Florence, and so on, and that’s something that, flooding doesn’t get the attention, but it is a dangerous killer,” said Bullard.

Fayetteville Technical Community College canceled its Thursday night classes due to the weather threat.

Neighbors were also on standby in areas where flooding’s taken over in the past.

“It got pretty rough through Matthew and then same time it gets pretty rough pretty much any time it rains,” said Fayetteville resident Michael Harrison.

Although the rain didn’t amount to anything major, officials said that doesn’t mean everyone’s in the clear.

“You could say we’re past the peak of hurricane season, but there’s still a good month left that we need to worry about,” said Bullard.

He said it’s important to have a plan in place and pay attention to weather updates.

“Wherever you get your information, please you must stay in touch,” said Bullard.