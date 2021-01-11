Fayetteville removing ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural at Market House

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville began removing a “Black Lives Matter” mural around the Market House on Monday.

The City is decommissioning the mural that was approved by the city council in March 2020.

The painting will be covered with a black coating that the City said is consistent with the previous finish.

“I would like to commend the Council for making this bold statement immediately following the tragic death of George Floyd and highlighting the racial injustice across America,” Mayor Mitch Colvin said. “Members of the Fayetteville City Council hope 2021 will be a year of healing and unity.”

The city council approved the mural as “a time-limited artistic piece.”

The removal process will take several days.

The mural was vandalized in late July.

“We encourage Fayetteville residents to share their thoughts on the future of the Market House with members of the Council. This is a topic we will address with new ideas in the coming months. We look forward to great things ahead in our community,” Colvin said.