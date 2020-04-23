Residents frustrated after waiting more than a month for unemployment benefits

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — “The system is broken and they’re not in any particular rush to fix it.”

Aaron Pierce is talking about the state’s unemployment system.

He reached out to us for help after getting no response from the state.

Pierce has been unemployed for a month due to COVID-19.

He has yet to receive any unemployment benefits.

“Within a couple of weeks we are all going to be expected to catch our bills up, and with what? So it’s very frustrating, very concerning,” Pierce said.

Tara Crain has been laid off from her accounting job for a month due to COVID-19.

Like Pierce, she’s still waiting on her benefits to kick in.

“This is killing us,” Crain said. “The money is being held pending resolution. What is the resolution? I don’t know.”

She’s tried for weeks to reach out to DES and the governor’s office, with no answers so far.

“Our bills aren’t late, but they’re going to be, and I don’t want to get there,” Crain said. “I don’t want to beg and plead with people to help us but that’s what I feel like we are doing.”

They also haven’t received their stimulus checks yet.

“I mean we have a family here we have to feed, we have bills we have to pay,” Crain said.

“Keep praying we will make it through this,” Pierce said. “It’s going to be difficult, we won’t be the same afterwards but hopefully we’ll be better.”

The state emailed us back saying they will reach out to Pierce and Crain to try to help.

They say 800 more people should be trained to answer calls by the end of this week.