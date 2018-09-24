Fayetteville residents still recovering, cleaning up from Florence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17. [ + - ] Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville residents are still recovering from the impacts left by Florence.

In the Cedar Falls neighborhood near Cedar Creek Road, piles of debris could be found along Bombay Drive on Sunday.

Some have returned to their homes, while others said they're looking for a new place to live.

Army Sgt. Roderick Haynes is staying with a friend in Virginia after coming to find his Fayetteville home was damaged during the storm.

"It was hurting," Haynes said. "I was in awe. I didn't know what to think. It was my first time going through the experience, and it was something new to me. I didn't know what to do."

Haynes had little time to prepare for the storm after returning from a deployment in Africa.

"Not having the knowledge and understanding, and someone informing me, or having the insurance to cover half the damages, or all of the damages in that home, makes it more devastating as well, too," he said.

Haynes said he hired Jeremy Kerchner with Predator Restoration out of Houston, Texas to repair the house.

Kerchner and others said they made the drive to the Carolinas, hitting the streets hoping to help homeowners.

The company recently helped people in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

"We've realized that the hurt that everybody went through, and the trouble that everybody still had, we knew North Carolina was facing the same thing," Kerchner said. "That's why we're here."

Michael Harrison remembers seeing water up close, before leaving his home.

"Water was all the way up to my doorstep - pretty much all the way up to my waist," Harrison said. "Police had the front entrance blocked off. You couldn't get in. You couldn't get out. It stayed like that for two days before it finally went down."

He said he also saw the impacts on his neighbors.

"The material things can be replaced, but you've got to look at the mental state these people are going to be in every time they see it rain," he said.

Haynes said he's trying to focus on what's ahead.

"Just got to keep my head up, especially above water," he said. "Just kind of see what it is that I can do (and) also get flood insurance for the place."

Harrison never wants to go through something like this again.

"We had been through this twice within a two-year period," he said. "City council members need to come to these areas that were flooded. Talk to the people. Ask what can be done to prevent this again."

Cumberland County schools are reopening Monday for the first time since the storm, operating on a two-hour delay.

FEMA and state officials have opened at disaster recovery center at the Cumberland County Social Services building at 1225 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville.

Officials said representatives from FEMA, North Carolina and the Small Business Administration (SBA) and other organizations will be available to help talk about assistance options while recovering from the storm.

"We want to hear directly from survivors about what their needs are," FEMA representative John Mills said. "What did Hurricane Florence do to you and your family? How much damage do you have in your house? Can you stay in your house? Or do you need to live somewhere else temporarily while you make repairs, and determine your next steps?"

The Fayetteville center will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mills said other disaster recovery centers could open in different areas of the state.