Fayetteville restaurant owners happy to bring customers back for sit down meals

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- Restaurants are coming back to life in downtown Fayetteville.

“I can’t say how happy I am that we got to this point,” Troy Rassmussen, owner of Gaston Brewery said. “I feel like we weathered the storm.”

Customers can eat at his restaurant for the first time since March.

“I think everybody is really pumped to be out and about to just get out of the house.”

At Scrub Oaks Restaurant on Ramsey Street, owner Tim Holtsclaw says reservations for Friday night are already full.

“We have a very loyal following, they’ve become family right away,” Holtsclaw said. “I can’t wait to see them, this is going to be a great night I think.”

Tim says before the shutdown, business was great.

Since March, they’ve lost about 70 percent of sales.

They can only open at half capacity, but they’re grateful to have people back inside.

“I feel like a kid at Christmas, I really do,” Holtsclaw said. “I’m so excited to see our customers again and to be able to break bread with them and catch up.”

Both owners say they’re happy to have made it through so far and look forward to things getting better.

“During these times it’s when you find out where your faith is, how strong you really are and you learn a lot,” Holtsclaw said. “Small business truly is the backbone of this country.”