FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Lunch time means crunch time for Tatyana Armstrong. The Uber Eats driver picked up to two orders at Metro Diner in Fayetteville. She’s been doing this for the past 10 months.

“I was in school and I needed extra money,” Armstrong said.

She said she was making about $600 a week, but the rising gas prices cut her earnings in half.

“If they go up anymore, I will be riding a bike,” she said.

Armstrong said she spends $50 daily to do her delivery routes. Now it’s making her reconsider some things.

“It’s making it really hard to make enough every week,” Armstrong said.

“I’m actually a CNA. So, I can always go and get my hours that way,” she added.

“Who’s paying for this extra gasoline prices? The drivers. That’s not fair to us,” said Peter Obasogie, a driver for Airborne Taxi.

The Fayetteville cab driver said cab fares are regulated by the government and have not been adjusted to meet gas prices.

“So, I have to work extra to cover up for this gas. That’s crazy,” he said.

He is now struggling just to pay the bills.

“No more savings. Just work to pay the high cost of living. And the high cost of living is gasoline,” Obasogie said.

According to Bloomberg, fuel costs are now taking up as much as 60 percent of what some drivers are earning right now.