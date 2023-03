FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A deadly crash closed a Fayetteville road Monday night, police said.

The Fayetteville Police Department was dispatched to South Reilly Road at approximately 7:15 p.m. where they found one person dead in the roadway following a crash.

Police did not release the identity of the man or say if the crash involved more than one car at this time.

South Reilly Road between Morganton Road and Riegelwood Street is currently closed.