FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple lanes are closed along a Fayetteville road following a fatal motorcycle crash that also involved a sport utility vehicle, the police department confirms.

All lanes of Pamalee Drive at Cain Road are currently closed and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route while police investigate the crash that left the biker dead on-scene, officers said.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to the area of Pamalee Road at 5:40 p.m. after a crash between the motorcycle and the SUV was reported, a release said.

The identity of the driver will not be released until next of kin are notified, officers said.

Additionally, no information about the driver of the SUV was released at this time either.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit are currently conducting this investigation, the release said.