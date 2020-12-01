Fayetteville road rage incident leads to assault, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a road rage incident in October.

On Oct. 13 around 8:30 p.m., the occupant of a white four-door sedan was involved in a road rage incident on Owen Drive at Boone Trail Extension, authorities said.

That road rage incident led to an assault, according to police.

Fayetteville police are now looking for information pertaining to the sedan involved.

The vehicle was described as an older model box style four-door sedan with a black line along the side of the car.

Police also said the sedan does not appear to have any hubcaps.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle and/or its occupant(s) is asked to contact Detective Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).