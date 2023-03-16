FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding information about a robbery at a city Lowe’s.

Police said on March 1 at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Lowe’s on Good Middling Drive in Fayetteville.

The victim told officers that he was approached by an unknown woman who got out of a white Chevrolet Tahoe parked next to him. The victims also said a man was sitting inside the driver’s seat of the Tahoe.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

The man called the victim over to the vehicle and grabbed the victim through the driver’s side window while the woman went through his pockets. Police said she took $1,200 in cash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about these individuals to contact Detective S. Berrios at (910) 703-6243 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here.

No suspect descriptions are currently known to the public.